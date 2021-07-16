Brad, who is played by Aussie actor Adam Demos, spoke about the scene on Smallzy’s Surgery, and had a pretty professional approach to filming it:

“It's exciting and nerve wracking all the same time you know,” he explained, referring to the shower scene. “The thing about the script, and the sex scenes in it, is they also the purpose of the story in the characters, there's not one there for just no reason, just for the sake of it, and so when you read the script and the writing so good and then those scenes, it like helps drive the emotions of the characters and you can sort of tell what they're going through a lot of those sex scenes because of that didn't make me think God this is too much.”

And like any series that an actor has to strip down for, there's a tonne of prep to get them feeling and looking good for the part.

“Yeah, I mean, you're definitely have to, you know, drop the beers and do all the things but it's like, if anyone's told they're gonna be nude on a streaming service that lasts forever, you probably gonna have like, a solid work ethic when it comes to that," he explained to Smallzy. "It's not to be rewarded that you try hard because it's like, you know, vanity will get you it's gonna be out there so you just do your job and have fun too.”

If you look at Demos' Instagram, it's pretty apparent that the actor had a penchant for working out way before he was cast for Sex/Life. A lover of rock climbing and hiking, the 36-year-old has dabbled in cryotherapy, and is a regular at the gym.

Working out at Toronto's SWAT Health gym ahead of the show, Demo's trainers focused on strength in order to build his size on camera - this included a focus on volume with heavy Dumbell work, while also using medicine balls and resistance bands throughout his sets. Take a look below: