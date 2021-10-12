As the company announced, “There’s something so quintessentially Aussie about a VEGEMITE and cheese pizza, and we’re excited to be able to offer this unique combination to ‘HAPPY LITTLE VEGEMITES’ right here at home.” Yep, we see what you did there, Dominos.

But it seems countless Dominos fans are already onboard, after the pizza choice was announced as the result of people’s desires, with the pizza giant asking fans if they would give the salty dough delight a go. As it turns out, yes. Yes they will. Everyone basically freaked out over the pizza which practically broke the Internet, seeing more than 30,000 likes and 12,000 comments on the pizza’s image. And, if all that wasn’t enough to entice you, vegans out there can also rejoice as you’re able to swap the cheese for vegan cheese for no extra cost.

If you want to give the Cheese and Vegemite pizza a go, you’ll have to act quickly though, Domino’s Cheesy Vegemite Pizza is only available for three weeks, across stores all over Australia for pickup and delivery. For those getting out of lockdown, the allure of eating out might never be stronger than right now, but why not dine in another night this week and put your feet up as you tuck into an Aussie take on the classic pizza.