And of course we're not talking about a full face here (unless that's your thing, of course), a dab of concealer over a red spot can do just the trick on the way out.

Celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes and Daniel Craig have been open with their use of makeup, and now A Rod has joined the club, albeit with his very own makeup.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, Rodriguez said: "Working with the Hims & Hers team, I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day.

"I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps.

"That's why I am excited to share a new @Hims product - The Blur Stick. It's a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.

"Check it out, I think you'll be surprised how often it comes in handy."

The former baseball pro, 45, became an investor in the company last year with his ex-partner Jennifer Lopez who has her own cosmetics line.

Sharing more about the decision to create The Blur Stick, Hims & Hers co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum commented, “Breaking through stigmas and addressing ‘embarrassing’ topics head-on is core to what we do at Hims & Hers. To some guys, a few pimples or razor burn might seem like no big deal, but for many it’s something that can really weigh on their self-confidence and there weren’t many viable solutions out there to address that. I’m so grateful to be working with Alex on bringing this product to life and I think it will help a lot of people feel more comfortable and confident in their skin.”

The Blur Stick is available in eight shades ranging from fair to deep and comes packaged in a sleek container with a screw-top lid that makes carrying it throughout the day mess- and hassle-free.

How do you use concealer?

Concealer is the easiest way to get started using makeup, because you're covering a blemish or lightening a mole.

To apply it, get your ring finger, and simply dab where you need it. Simple keep applying product until it's covered.

It's super important to get a concealer that blends with your skin colour otherwise it will be really obvious. If you don't have a makeup-using expert at home, you can add to a Sephora or Mecca store and they can help match the colour to your skin.