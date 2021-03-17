Prior to the ban Melbourne-based GP Dr Preeya Alexander said the safety of gyms was "somewhat grey."

"I think a good way to put it is – do you NEED to attend the gym right now with other people to exercise or can you get some exercise in on your own in a manner that is safer for you and the community right now?" she told Men's Health at the time.

"I don't want to alarm people – but right now going to the gym where you may be close to other people may not be the best move – particularly when we are encouraging social distancing to stop this virus from rapidly spreading in the community."

Fines of thousands of dollars were served to the businesses who defied the restrictions, as well as to the patrons who continues to attend their local fitness hubs.

Meanwhile, in Poland, a similar situation was occurring - a little less extreme - with restrictions only on gatherings in the red zone, where there could only be one person per 75 square feet.

Yet one Polish gym manager went viral for the lengths she has gone to in order to stay on top of local covid-19 restrictions, rebranding her gym into a shop and a church so that it could stay open.

Writing in a Facebook post, the manager of The Atlantic Sports and Fitness Club in Kraków, Poland, explained that instead of focusing on fitness, it will now be a shop where people can come and try out its machines and also the 'Church of the Healthy Body'.

"Dear customers, we know you've been waiting for our decision...we were waiting for the regulation and we were hoping that despite yesterday's press conference of the prime minister, someone would be wise and change their decision... unfortunately we didn't make it.

"So we have to act ourselves. Since the gym cannot function – in our place from today we are opening an Atlantic Store with workout equipment...we invite everyone who wants to test our machines for consideration.

"Since fitness classes cannot function, religious congregation of members of the pn union are starting today at our club, 'Church of the Healthy Body'. Hard to believe? Everything is possible in this world. Enlightened Olek and Czcigodna Gosia invite you to special religious events today."

While there have been no reports since confirming whether or not the hack actually worked, we're going to assume it didn't go down too well. Solid effort, though.