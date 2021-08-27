Regardless of how lacking your school sex education may have been, it’s likely that when it comes to safe sex, educators stressed the importance of condoms. While the male contraceptive pill might be in the market, it’s still quite a way off and until then, the only way to protect against unwanted sexually transmitted diseases is to wear a rubber. For one man though, safe sex was something he took into his own hands and sadly paid the cost for, with The Times of India reporting that a man in India died after using a high-powered epoxy resin for sexual intercourse.

According to authorities, Salman Mirza, who was just 25-years-old, checked into a hotel in Juhapura with his ex-fiancee on June 22. Mirza was later found unconscious in shrubs near an apartment complex by a friend named Firoz Shaikh the following day. Shaikh helped take Mirza home, but when his condition worsened, he was then transported to a hospital where he eventually died of multiple organ failure.

While some witnesses have claimed Mirza and his ex-fiancee were addicted to drugs, police believe they carried the epoxy adhesive because it can be mixed with whitener and inhaled “for a kick.” But when the two didn’t have any condoms on them, they decided the best option would be to apply the adhesive to his private parts to ensure she didn’t get pregnant.