When it comes to erectile dysfunction, the subject is one that remains relatively taboo and untacked about. Whether it’s the fact that few men are willing to discuss it openly amongst friends, partners or health professionals, or that prevailing attitudes make conversations around sex and sexual wellness still something of a challenge, erectile dysfunction is something many seemingly struggle with alone. As a result, many a test has been created over the years in an attempt to self-diagnose at home, the most renowned of which is the stamp test whereby people could test if they had erectile dysfunction by wrapping a roll of stamps around their willy before bed and count how many stamps were broken by their nighttime erections the next morning. Should you experience three to five nighttime erections, evidenced by the same number of broken stamps, you were considered normal.

But in 2021, it goes without saying that such means of testing are now a thing of the past. With technological advancements in the health sector, we’re seeing more companies looking to create products that specifically cater to the demands of male sexual health and wellness. Now, the latest offering from UK-based men’s health company Adam Health has made a device people are likening to a “Fitbit” for your penis: the Adam Sensor, which is a modern take on the erectile dysfunction test.

Considered the first of its kind erection track, the device helps people monitor how many erections they have in their sleep. Ring-shaped, the tracker is worn around the base of your penis to count nighttime erections - no roll of stamps required.