When he's not busting medical myths and misinformation, YouTube's Doctor Mike likes to kick back and watch TV like the rest of us. Unfortunately, given his profession, he finds it harder than some to look past the glaring medical inaccuracies in dramas like Grey's Anatomy, or even action movies like John Wick. The latest drama to be given Mike's discerning doctor's eye is the smash hit Korean series Squid Game.

If you're unfamiliar with the premise, where have you been? Squid Game follows Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck gambling addict, alongside several other financially destitute, increasingly desperate characters who are offered the chance to win a life-changing sum of money, if they are willing to participate in a series of simple playground games. The catch is that the stakes of these games are literally life and death, and throughout the first season's nine episodes, over 400 players are swiftly and brutally whittled down to just a small handful of finalists.

Mike instantly picks up on a tiny plot hole which has bothered some viewers (namely, me): despite being knocked out by an unknown gas in different locations, presumably at different points in time, every one of the 456 players awakens in their bed at the exact same moment. "Chemicals have different excretion points in different individuals," he says. "I'm going to have a certain set of effects, you may have a different set of effects. How do they all wake up uniformly?" One possible headcanon is that a gaseous stimulant was pumped into the dormitory to wake everybody up simultaneously, but we'll probably never know for sure.