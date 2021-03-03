Boxing is not only great for physical strength, it can also help mental clarity and can help you gain mental strength and combat health issues. As the saying goes, ‘what doesn’t challenge you, won’t change you’.

Many of us tend to panic when we feel like we’re doing something beyond our comfort zone, however professional athletes do the opposite, and this is what makes them grow. Challenge yourself by trying something new, such as boxing.

Your body already knows that it can handle the challenge so you have to learn to trust yourself and prove it to your brain. If you master experiencing discomfort, you’ll be prepared to handle whatever situation is thrown at you in life.

Below is a 20 minute punching bag workout by 12RND Fitness that will help with mental clarity and productivity throughout the day. This workout is a short, high-intensity workout based on the training professional boxers use to increase their fitness leading into a fight. On that basis, it will follow the same round structure to a traditional professional bout. 3-minute rounds, 30 seconds rest, for 6 rounds. The workout will be preceded by a warm-up to get your body ready to increase the pace and see what it takes to go 6 rounds with a professional!

Continue each round until for 3 minutes, with a 30 second rest between rounds. We recommend stretching before and after this workout.

Round 1 - warm up

20 star jumps

20 push-ups

20 lunges

20 high knees

Remaining Time: Skipping

Round 2

10 x Reverse Lunges

10 x Jab, Cross

Round 3

10 x jab, cross, lead hook

10 x Plank Press

Round 4

8 x 3 Step Drop

16 x Russian Twist

Round 5

10 x Skater Jumps

10 x Prone Knee Tuck (5 each leg)

Round 6

6 x Jab Cross, Slip, Cross

6 x Push Ups

