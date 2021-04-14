Exciting & Novel Ingredients

Microgreens are not new but did you know that their antioxidant profile can be up to 40x more potent than their mature plant? You can expect to see more of these used in restaurants and more available in supermarkets as a way to maximise your vegetable & antioxidant intake. Kelp is also being touted as an ingredient you will see more of. Its water-cleaning sustainability action makes it a superstar for the environment. Kelp can be used to flavour broths and added to smoothies. More than just a dried snack this plant will get some serious focus into the future.

Enhanced Immunity

Food manufacturers may look to the supplement industry as a way to enhance a food with immunity boosting ingredients. The turmeric anti-inflammatory ‘Health Halo’ effect we saw in 2019 will grow to include zinc, vitamin C and selenium as well as other botanicals such as ginger and ginseng being added to everyday foods.

Functional Food and Beverages

Functional foods and beverages provide extra health benefits beyond just the basic nutrition and are an easy way to improve your wellbeing. Wellness shots are functional beverages that contain a blend of natural ingredients, vitamins and superfood juices to support your wellbeing. These shots are common in Asia but are rapidly expanding in the Australian market. Wellness shots, such as SHOJO’s Turmeric Tonic, can target specific health and wellbeing needs like anti-inflammation, supported metabolic function, reduced fatigue and supported immune function.

Protecting your Mental Health with food

A diet rich in antioxidants is known to support your mental health. With a rise in stress, anxiety and depression, ingredients such as Magnesium, Zinc, B vitamins, Omega-3 and probiotics will start being added to food and beverages to make them more functional and appealing. The rise in zero-alcohol or distilled botanical beverages have also increased in popularity for those looking for a healthful alternative to alcohol and supporting mindful relaxation.

Supporting Local & Sustainable

With panic buying and empty shelves during periods of the pandemic there will be a shift to supporting smaller food business, cafes and restaurants and farmers markets. This shift to local should also see people shopping for food with a low climate and low environmental impact. This will align with the National Health and Medical Research Council updated Healthy Eating Guidelines where animal portions have been reviewed. People may choose a lower animal intake or remove them altogether for their diet.

Culinary tourism at home

Being stuck at home for many has meant one of two things, either re-discovering your love of cooking or, realising that your food repertoire is limited. To replicate your favourite ethnic restaurant meals you might embrace all the newly created spice/rub/condiment ranges or you might try one of the ‘Meal Kit’ delivery services. Meal Kits are convenient, reduce food wastage and encourage greater variety of vegetable eating. This makes eating healthy easier and delicious.

With all the new and innovative products available to trial we can at least stay safe & healthy in our ‘bubbles’ until we can emerge into the new ‘normal’.