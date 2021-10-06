McClaren

New Zealander Bruce McLaren only lived to be 32 years old, but during that time he became a racing legend. Directed by the acclaimed Roger Donaldson, this documentary takes a trip back to see where it all started for Bruce McClaren, who rose from humble beginnings to become the founder of the legendary McLaren Motor Racing team. As one of motorsports’ most innovative figures in history, McLaren is the ideal subject for a documentary. The film chronicles the incredible life and untimely death of one of the key players in revolutionising Formula 1 racing. Watch it on FOX DOCOS.

Daniel Ricciardo: 2021 Season So far

Australia’s own Daniel Ricciardo has had a turbulent season with McClaren so far. You can catch him on Fox Sports sharing his insight on the struggles he faced early in the season and his recent victory in Monza. Ever the candid interviewee, he shares that seeing his team doing ‘shoeys’ has been the most memorable part of his recent win.

Lauda

The documentary looks at three-time champion, Niki Lauda, and the effects of his infamous 1976 crash at the Nurburgring – arguably one of the most famous crashes in Formula One history. Viewers are taken through the aftermath including never before seen footage of his recovery and miraculous comeback just weeks later. The film also looks at how his crash affected the sport and the safety developments it triggered. Watch it on FOX DOCOS.

Catch up with the F1 highlights

If you’re short on time or the time zones aren’t working for you, you can re-live all the F1 highlights with F1 Mini on demand. In under 30 minutes, Fox Minis lets you catch up on all the action on your schedule.

Where to watch the F1 races

If you love the thrill of watching the races as they happen, you can catch every practice, qualifying session and race from the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship™ on Fox Sports F1 Live.