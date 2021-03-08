Steve Baccon/ Women's Health Australia

Sally Fitzgibbons

What is your greatest hope for the future of women?

"For everyone to start at the same start line and have the opportunity to go as fast as they can possibly go in the race, finish where they may, work harder if they choose or be happy with their result as it stands. Let it be their choice if they want to keep dreaming bigger and going for it. I believe that’s a race I want to show up for and be a part of.I can only speak from the view through the lens I see the world and when I look through that I see all people as people, not divided into sections and categories with limitations. I allow others to have their view and be there authentic selves."

What would you like to see happen for equality to be achieved?

"It is already happening in many areas, I believe it’s a great opportunity to stop and look in the review mirror to see how that was achieved and where. There is always such a rush to move forward and want it all at once and momentum is addictive but I do believe there is so much value in pausing, celebrating and hearing about others triumphs. This needs to happen in order to inspire us to keep applying ourselves to the big beautiful picture we are painting. There are no boundaries or ceilings for women and where you might perceive one to be just look in the rear view mirror and then keep painting."

Do you have a female mentor/role model who’s inspired you the most, and why?

"The push from the world to give Women a voice and share their stories that we have right now creates a constant feed of incredible Women going 'Above and Beyond’. From sporting performances, to the arts, sciences, to the heroism displayed in daily lives to help each other out of a pickle. I’m constantly admiring these efforts and it feeds into my inspiration to keep on my path. It’s the moments after witnessing these acts that becomes the discussion, the learnings and those gold nugget take-out moments and the Woman that I share these with and that goes above and beyond every single day of my life is my Mum and I love her for that and love living life on the front lines with her."

Alanna Kennedy

What is your greatest hope for the future of women?

"My greatest hope for the future of women and girls is that they feel empowered to pursue any ambitions in mind. That they have the ability and opportunities to be whatever they want to be without fear of judgment and without lack of financial, mental or emotional support. I want the next generation of women and girls to not have to face any systemic inequality but to have everything necessary to succeed."

What would you like to see happen for equality to be achieved?

"I would like to see equal opportunity provided so that we're on a level playing field and we are given the best opportunity to be as successful as our male counterparts.

I think it's also so important to shed a light on female role models and empowering women who are so successful already in their respective workplaces. I feel that inspires younger girls, and boys as well, to know that they have strong role models, and to know that these certain job roles and job titles aren't just for men. It is important that we continue to promote the amazing women that are out there."

Do you have a female mentor/role model who’s inspired you the most, and why?

"Someone who was inspired me is the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. There have been some unprecedented things happening in the world over the last couple of years and she's been a great example of how to lead her country through these times. And she has been obviously very successful in doing so.

I think she leads with a lot of compassion, a lot of class and professionalism. It's a very comforting feeling to know that not only is she super intelligent and knows what she's doing in her job role, but she's compassionate and caring in what she does as well. And whilst doing all that, leading a nation, she's also a Mum. Jacinda Ardern is someone I feel is very inspiring for a lot of women."

Molly Taylor

What is your greatest hope for the future of women?

"That young women don’t feel or aren’t limited in in their perception of what is possible because of their gender."

What would you like to see happen for equality to be achieved?

"From a sporting side, I’d like to see more investment in young up & coming women to nurture and promote more talent to the top."

Do you have a female mentor/role model who’s inspired you the most, and why?

"At the risk of sounding cliche, my biggest role model is my Mum. She was a trailblazer in motorsport, four time Australian Rally Champion Co-driver and one of the best at her job, regardless of gender. Watching her growing up had a huge influence on my perception of what I could achieve and that motorsport is a place for women too."

Ellie Cole

What is your greatest hope for the future of women?

"I would like to see a future where women don’t have to apologise for being bold, ambitious or successful. A woman should be able to do what she wants, when she wants and have the same amount of opportunities to develop... if that’s what they want."

What would you like to see happen for equality to be achieved?

"I would like to see women presented with the same opportunities to learn, develop and share their ideas towards a word that is more equal, diverse and innovative. I would like to see a future where there are more female leaders. Whether in the boardroom, workplace, education or sport, I would like to see women provided with the same opportunity to inspire the next generation of young girls."

Do you have a female mentor/role model who’s inspired you the most, and why?

"It’s no secret that I suffer from a little bit of ‘Jacindamania’. Who wouldn’t be inspired by the worlds youngest female head of state, Jacinda Adern? The quality that has struck a chord with me the most in a profound way is her ability to lead with compassion, empathy and strength. She has redefined what leadership means in her own, unique and impressive style. What a Rockstar and wonderful role model Jacinda Adern is for women throughout the 21st century and beyond."

