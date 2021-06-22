Stoltman took out the title of the competition, an incredible feat considering that he’s just 27-years-old. Known to his friends as “The Albatross”, his victory comes after finishing second last year. Speaking about the achievement following the event, Stoltman said: “I’m the first Scotsman to win World’s Strongest Man and the first with autism to win. I made a promise to my mum before she died that I would win this event and I had the whole world on my shoulders until that Stones event. It hasn’t sunk in yet that I am the World’s Strongest Man.”

To take out victory, Stoltman had to best American Brian Shaw. It’s no easy task, particularly when you consider that Stoltman is a four-time World’s Strongest Man and this year’s competition marked his fourteenth entry. But when Stoltman held a wide lead after the first day of Finals events, the pair entered the Atlas Stones - the last event. Separated by just one point, it was Stoltman that emerged victorious as he placed all five stones in 20.21 seconds, to Shaw’s 31.45 seconds.

There were some surprises in this year’s event. Defending champ Oleksii Novikov of Ukraine failed to advance past the group stage to make the final stage of the competition, something few had anticipated. But more so, coming in as the underdog, Stoltman only went from strength to strength and performed consistently across the multi-day event. Of the 12 events, he finished outside the top three just once. We could just see a new era of World’s Strongest Man, one in which Stoltman now dominates.