The trial recruited 20 healthy but "out-of-shape" young men and women and measured their fitness, leg power and grip strength. One half began the programme, exercising three times a week, while the other half continued their lives as normal.
Each participant was pushed to "challenge" themselves in completing as many reps as possible within each minute. The programme used in the trial consisted of the following:
One minute of easy jumping jacks, to warm up
One minute of burpees (no push-ups)
One minute of walking in place
One minute of high-knee running in place
One minute of walking in place
One minute of split squat jumps (starting and ending in the lunge position, while alternating which leg lands forward)
One minute of walking in place
One minute of high-knee running in place
One minute of walking in place
One minute of squat jumps
One minute of walking in place, to cool down
After six weeks, the exercise group had improved their endurance capacity by seven per cent, with increased growth in their legs.
“It was good to see our expectations confirmed,” said Martin Gibala, a professor of kinesiology at McMaster University, who oversaw the study. For Gibala, the benefits of this training "seemed obvious", but "we now have evidence" that short workouts have a welcome place in any smart training plan.
