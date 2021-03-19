Good news for fitness enthusiasts short on time — a first-of-its-kind trial has found that just eleven minutes of bodyweight exercise can offer long-term health benefits.

According to the randomised and controlled trials, five minutes of burpees, jump squats and other bodyweight movements were enough to improve aerobic endurance in test participants.

Published in the International Journal of Exercise Science, the study saw a team of researchers at McMaster University in Hamilton and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester develop a rudimentary bodyweight routine, based on the remote training principles of Royal Canadian Air Force's 5BX programme.